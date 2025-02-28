Left Menu

India's Economic Growth: Boosted by Government Spending and Rural Resilience

India's economy grew by 6.2% in Q4 2024, driven by consumer and government spending, though manufacturing remained sluggish. The rural economy bolstered growth, with GDP expected to accelerate. However, challenges like trade uncertainties and inflation persist. Fiscal strategies and potential rate cuts aim to sustain growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 18:22 IST
India's Economic Growth: Boosted by Government Spending and Rural Resilience
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

India's economy recorded a 6.2% growth in the October-December quarter, reflecting increased consumer and government spending, according to official data released on Friday. The government anticipates further acceleration in the current quarter, supported by a stronger rural economy.

Despite being the world's fastest-growing major economy, India's growth remains below the post-pandemic peak rates. Manufacturing, contributing about 17% to the GDP, showed subdued expansion, while agricultural output and rural demand revived growth.

Economists foresee continued support through financial strategies and prospective rate cuts as inflation eases. Trade uncertainties, particularly with the US, linger as a challenge India faces amid global economic shifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growth

Australia's Housing Market: A Struggle for Affordability Amid Stagnant Growt...

 Global
2
Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

Endrick's Spectacular Rise: The Future Star of Real Madrid

 Global
3
Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

Gatwick Expansion: Green Light for Growth?

 United Kingdom
4
Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

Final Hostage Exchange Amidst Fragile Gaza Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025