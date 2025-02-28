India's Economic Growth: Boosted by Government Spending and Rural Resilience
India's economy grew by 6.2% in Q4 2024, driven by consumer and government spending, though manufacturing remained sluggish. The rural economy bolstered growth, with GDP expected to accelerate. However, challenges like trade uncertainties and inflation persist. Fiscal strategies and potential rate cuts aim to sustain growth.
India's economy recorded a 6.2% growth in the October-December quarter, reflecting increased consumer and government spending, according to official data released on Friday. The government anticipates further acceleration in the current quarter, supported by a stronger rural economy.
Despite being the world's fastest-growing major economy, India's growth remains below the post-pandemic peak rates. Manufacturing, contributing about 17% to the GDP, showed subdued expansion, while agricultural output and rural demand revived growth.
Economists foresee continued support through financial strategies and prospective rate cuts as inflation eases. Trade uncertainties, particularly with the US, linger as a challenge India faces amid global economic shifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
