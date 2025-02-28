India's Economic Surge: Riding the Waves of Consumer and Government Spending

India's economy posted a 6.2% growth in the October-December quarter, according to official data released on Friday, spurred by increased government and consumer spending. This growth, while strong, fell short of the peak quarterly rates observed post-pandemic, and manufacturing growth remained muted.

Capital Economics' Harry Chambers noted that India's economic performance was relatively soft by its standards but projected accelerated growth in the coming quarters with more supportive policies. Though India leads as the fastest-growing major economy, it confronts uncertainties surrounding trade dynamics with the U.S. and possible tariff implementations.

The growth rate for gross domestic product slightly underperformed analysts' expectations of 6.3% and the central bank's prediction of 6.8%. As the government aims for a 6.5% GDP growth for the full financial year, bolstered by resilient rural demand and recovering urban consumption, additional fiscal measures such as rate cuts and personal income tax reductions are anticipated to aid this target.

