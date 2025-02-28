Capex Surge and Maha Kumbh Drive Q4 GDP Boost

A boost in government capital expenditure and the economic impact of the Maha Kumbh event are expected to elevate fourth quarter GDP growth to 7.6%, a necessary figure to reach the overall annual economic target of 6.5%, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran announced.

In his media briefing on the third-quarter GDP figures, Nageswaran emphasized the realism behind the revised 6.5% GDP estimate for the financial year, despite a slowdown in growth to 6.2% in the third quarter. The deceleration was primarily due to underwhelming performances in sectors such as mining and manufacturing, though agriculture remained resilient.

The Union Budget's focus on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports is seen as a catalyst for medium-term growth, coupled with strong rural demand and improving urban consumption. The economy remains on course to breach the USD 4 trillion mark by FY25, despite global challenges such as tariffs on Chinese products and fluctuating indices.

(With inputs from agencies.)