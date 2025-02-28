Left Menu

Tariff Tensions: U.S. Consumer Spending Hits Record Low

U.S. consumer spending fell for the first time in nearly two years in January and the trade deficit hit a record high. Factors include increased tariffs and sticky inflation, weakening economic growth forecasts. The Federal Reserve faces policy challenges amid fluctuating inflation and declining consumer confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 23:50 IST
Tariff Tensions: U.S. Consumer Spending Hits Record Low
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant economic shift, U.S. consumer spending dropped in January for the first time in nearly two years. Simultaneously, the goods trade deficit reached an unprecedented high, prompting economic concerns across the nation.

This downturn is primarily attributed to businesses front-loading imports to circumvent tariffs. February's soaring inflation expectations further compounded challenges, with the Atlanta Federal Reserve slashing its growth estimates from an annualized 2.3% to a contractionary 1.5% rate.

As inflation continues to show resilience, experts warn of a nuanced monetary landscape for the Federal Reserve. Economic analysts, like Olu Sonola of Fitch Ratings, caution against potential policy conundrums, given how tariffs might adversely impact consumer and business sentiment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025