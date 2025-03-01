Fortress North America: Mexico's Proposal to Match U.S. Tariffs on China
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced on Friday that Mexico has proposed aligning its tariffs with those imposed by the United States on China. He described the strategy as 'very interesting' during an interview with Bloomberg TV.
Bessent also suggested that Canada could join this initiative to create a robust trade barrier against the influx of Chinese imports. The idea behind this move is to establish a consolidated North American response, potentially forming a 'fortress' against what he calls the most unbalanced economy in modern history.
The proposal aims to address the growing concerns over Chinese trade practices and provide a coordinated North American strategy to ensure economic stability across the continent.
