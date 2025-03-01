North America Unites Against Chinese Imports Amid Tariff War
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent urged Canada to mirror Mexico in imposing U.S.-level tariffs on Chinese goods, avoiding severe U.S. tariffs. Amid diplomatic engagements, both neighbors aim to address U.S. fentanyl concerns. Meanwhile, Mexico extradites drug suspects, and the trade battle with China escalates as the tariff deadline looms.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called on Canada to align its tariffs with the U.S., following Mexico's lead, to prevent impending 25% U.S. tariffs linked to fentanyl trafficking concerns. Canadian and Mexican officials are actively engaging with U.S. authorities to demonstrate border security improvements.
Bessent, speaking on Bloomberg TV, noted Mexico's proposal to match U.S. tariffs against China, without detailing specifics. President Trump recently announced a 10% tariff on Chinese imports, set to double to 20%. Bessent expressed that similar Canadian measures could fortify North American trade against Chinese economic influence.
China's embassy in Washington condemned the tariffs, citing World Trade Organization rules. Mexico extradited several drug suspects, including notable cartel leaders, while the U.S. adjusts its screening protocols to combat fentanyl imports, amid escalating trade tensions with China.
(With inputs from agencies.)
