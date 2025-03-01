Left Menu

Maharashtra Clashes with Opposition Over HSRP Fee Allegations

The Maharashtra government has refuted accusations from opposition parties regarding high fees for high-security registration plates, asserting that the rates align with other states. The government's statement clarified that proper procedures and committee approvals were adhered to in awarding contracts. Opposition leaders are demanding a probe into the issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-03-2025 10:11 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 10:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has strongly dismissed opposition claims of exorbitant fees for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), maintaining that their pricing is consistent with other regions across the country.

Late on Friday, a government statement affirmed adherence to due process in the tendering for these plates, with rates receiving the nod from a high-level committee.

Despite assurances, the NCP (SP) and Congress have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the contracts, citing potential overcharging and demanding scrutiny into the contracting procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

