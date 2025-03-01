Maharashtra Clashes with Opposition Over HSRP Fee Allegations

The Maharashtra government has strongly dismissed opposition claims of exorbitant fees for high-security registration plates (HSRPs), maintaining that their pricing is consistent with other regions across the country.

Late on Friday, a government statement affirmed adherence to due process in the tendering for these plates, with rates receiving the nod from a high-level committee.

Despite assurances, the NCP (SP) and Congress have urged Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to investigate the contracts, citing potential overcharging and demanding scrutiny into the contracting procedure.

(With inputs from agencies.)