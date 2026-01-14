Major Rift in Maharashtra Government Over Cancelled Infrastructure Projects

Maharashtra's political landscape is shaken as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the cancellation of infrastructure projects totaling Rs 40,000 crore due to financial inviability.

This decision incited allegations from the Congress, suggesting a brewing rift within the ruling Mahayuti government, potentially targeting the Urban Development Department led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

The timing of these revelations, on the brink of municipal elections, has added layers of complexity to an already tense political climate.

