Major Rift in Maharashtra Government Over Cancelled Infrastructure Projects
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis revealed the cancellation of infrastructure projects worth Rs 40,000 crore due to cost escalations, sparking a political rift within the Mahayuti government. The Congress alleges the target is the Urban Development Department. This controversy coincides with upcoming municipal polls, intensifying political tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-01-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 18:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra's political landscape is shaken as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the cancellation of infrastructure projects totaling Rs 40,000 crore due to financial inviability.
This decision incited allegations from the Congress, suggesting a brewing rift within the ruling Mahayuti government, potentially targeting the Urban Development Department led by Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.
The timing of these revelations, on the brink of municipal elections, has added layers of complexity to an already tense political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fadnavis Hits Back at Ajit Pawar's Corruption Allegations Amid Political Rift in Maharashtra
Controversy and Cancellations: Adelaide Writers' Festival Faces Backlash
Controversy Over Adelaide Writers' Week Cancellation Ignites Free Speech Debate
Controversy over MBBS Program Cancellation at SMVDIME
IndiGo strong airline, I wish they had handled flight cancellations issue in a better way: Ex-aviation minister Praful Patel to PTI.