Kia India's February Sales Surge Driven by Strong SUV Demand

In February, Kia India marked a significant milestone by posting a 23.8% rise in total sales, reaching 25,026 units compared to 20,200 units in the previous year.

According to a company statement, the newly launched compact SUV, Syros, significantly contributed to these figures, recording 5,425 units sold and exceeding 20,000 bookings.

Alongside Syros, models such as the SUVs Sonet and Seltos, and the MPV Carens achieved sales of 7,598, 6,446, and 5,318 units, respectively. The Carnival Limousine added 239 units to the tally. Kia India's Senior Vice President, Hardeep Singh Brar, credited the brand's steady growth to high customer demand and a robust lineup of innovative products.

