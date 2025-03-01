Left Menu

Kia India's February Sales Surge Driven by Strong SUV Demand

Kia India reported a 23.8% increase in February sales, with 25,026 units sold. The newly launched Syros SUV recorded 5,425 sales and over 20,000 bookings. Other models, including Sonet and Seltos, also performed well. Senior VP Hardeep Singh Brar attributed growth to strong demand and a diverse product lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 14:55 IST
Kia India's February Sales Surge Driven by Strong SUV Demand
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

In February, Kia India marked a significant milestone by posting a 23.8% rise in total sales, reaching 25,026 units compared to 20,200 units in the previous year.

According to a company statement, the newly launched compact SUV, Syros, significantly contributed to these figures, recording 5,425 units sold and exceeding 20,000 bookings.

Alongside Syros, models such as the SUVs Sonet and Seltos, and the MPV Carens achieved sales of 7,598, 6,446, and 5,318 units, respectively. The Carnival Limousine added 239 units to the tally. Kia India's Senior Vice President, Hardeep Singh Brar, credited the brand's steady growth to high customer demand and a robust lineup of innovative products.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025