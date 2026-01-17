PM Modi Launches ₹3,250 Crore Rail and Road Projects in Bengal, Flags Vande Bharat Sleeper Era

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for rail and road infrastructure projects worth ₹3,250 crore in Malda, West Bengal, signalling a major acceleration in regional connectivity and economic development across West Bengal and the North-Eastern region.

Addressing a large public gathering, the Prime Minister said the projects inaugurated from Malda have given fresh momentum to West Bengal’s development journey, strengthening transport links, easing travel, and boosting trade and commerce.

“These projects will not only make journeys easier for people but will also open new opportunities for trade, business and employment,” Shri Modi said, highlighting that newly established rail maintenance facilities in the region will create fresh job prospects for Bengal’s youth.

India Enters the Vande Bharat Sleeper Era

From the land of Bengal, the Prime Minister also marked a historic milestone in Indian Railways’ modernisation, flagging off the country’s first Vande Bharat sleeper train.

“This is how trains in a developed India should be,” Shri Modi said, noting that the new Vande Bharat sleeper train will redefine long-distance travel by offering greater comfort, efficiency and world-class design.

He shared that passengers he interacted with at Malda station described the experience as “extraordinary”, adding that a long-held dream—of having trains comparable to the best in the world—has now been realised in India.

Built entirely under the ‘Make in India’ initiative, the Vande Bharat sleeper train connects the land of Maa Kali with the land of Maa Kamakhya, symbolically linking Bengal and Assam. The Prime Minister said the train will gradually be expanded across the country, congratulating West Bengal, Assam and the nation on this achievement.

Expanding High-Speed and Affordable Rail Connectivity

Shri Modi said Indian Railways is undergoing a comprehensive transformation, driven by electrification, station redevelopment and modern rolling stock.

He noted that over 150 Vande Bharat trains are now operating across India, including in West Bengal, benefiting poor and middle-class families by offering faster and more reliable travel.

Further strengthening connectivity, the Prime Minister announced four new Amrit Bharat Express trains for Bengal:

New Jalpaiguri–Nagercoil Amrit Bharat Express

New Jalpaiguri–Tiruchirappalli Amrit Bharat Express

Alipurduar–Bengaluru Amrit Bharat Express

Alipurduar–Mumbai Amrit Bharat Express

“These trains will significantly improve connectivity between North Bengal and South and Western India,” Shri Modi said, adding that pilgrims travelling to Gangasagar, Dakshineswar and Kalighat, as well as passengers heading to Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra, will particularly benefit.

Railways as a Symbol of Self-Reliant India

Emphasising the transformation of Indian Railways into a pillar of Atmanirbhar Bharat, Shri Modi said India is now manufacturing rail engines, coaches and metro coaches at scale—and exporting them globally.

“Today, India produces more locomotives than America and Europe,” he said, noting that exports of passenger and metro coaches are boosting the economy and creating employment opportunities for young Indians.

Connecting India, Reducing Distances

Concluding his address, the Prime Minister reiterated that connecting India and reducing distances is both a priority and a national mission—one clearly reflected in the projects launched at Malda.

The event was attended by Shri C. V. Ananda Bose, Governor of West Bengal, Union Ministers Shri Ashwini Vaishnav, Shri Shantanu Thakur, Shri Sukanta Majumdar, and other senior dignitaries.