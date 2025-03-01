Left Menu

Royal Enfield Rides High with 19% Sales Surge in February

Royal Enfield has reported a significant 19% increase in sales in February, with total units sold reaching 90,670. Domestic sales rose by 19%, while exports increased by 23%. CEO B Govindarajan attributed this growth to the strength of their product portfolio.

New Delhi | Updated: 01-03-2025
Royal Enfield announced a robust 19% year-on-year rise in total sales for February, reaching 90,670 units. This marks a significant increase from the 75,935 units sold in the same month last year.

Domestic sales saw an uptick of 19%, totaling 80,799 units compared to 67,922 in February of the previous year, according to the company's statement.

Additionally, exports experienced a 23% surge, with 9,871 units sold abroad. CEO B Govindarajan credited the growth to the company's strong product lineup.

