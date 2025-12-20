High-Stakes Miami Talks: Russia, Ukraine, and U.S. Envoys Seek Peace
In a bid to negotiate an end to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami. Despite tensions, the Trump administration aims to bridge gaps with a revised peace plan, facing challenges over NATO membership and territorial disputes.
In an effort to resolve the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, will convene with U.S. officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami. The meeting intends to evaluate potential arrangements emerging from prior talks held in Berlin with European representatives.
A Russian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Dmitriev would not engage in direct talks with Ukrainian negotiators. Despite these diplomatic hurdles, the Trump administration remains determined to end the nearly four-year war by finding an agreeable peace plan amid criticism from the European Union and Ukraine over perceived biases towards Russia.
The Kremlin has reiterated Ukraine's exclusion from NATO as a vital condition for any peace agreement. Though Moscow remains skeptical about recent proposals, the hope is to negotiate ceasing fire, contingent upon Ukrainian forces withdrawing from the contested Donbas region. Opposition persists regarding European troops as security guarantees within a potential U.S.-mediated peace deal.
