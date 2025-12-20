Left Menu

High-Stakes Miami Talks: Russia, Ukraine, and U.S. Envoys Seek Peace

In a bid to negotiate an end to the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev will meet U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami. Despite tensions, the Trump administration aims to bridge gaps with a revised peace plan, facing challenges over NATO membership and territorial disputes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 06:00 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 06:00 IST
High-Stakes Miami Talks: Russia, Ukraine, and U.S. Envoys Seek Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In an effort to resolve the prolonged conflict in Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy, Kirill Dmitriev, will convene with U.S. officials Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in Miami. The meeting intends to evaluate potential arrangements emerging from prior talks held in Berlin with European representatives.

A Russian source, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Dmitriev would not engage in direct talks with Ukrainian negotiators. Despite these diplomatic hurdles, the Trump administration remains determined to end the nearly four-year war by finding an agreeable peace plan amid criticism from the European Union and Ukraine over perceived biases towards Russia.

The Kremlin has reiterated Ukraine's exclusion from NATO as a vital condition for any peace agreement. Though Moscow remains skeptical about recent proposals, the hope is to negotiate ceasing fire, contingent upon Ukrainian forces withdrawing from the contested Donbas region. Opposition persists regarding European troops as security guarantees within a potential U.S.-mediated peace deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025