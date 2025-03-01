Left Menu

EIB Group and Santander Partner on €121M Securitisation Deal to Boost Energy-Efficient Housing in Spain

The financing will enhance energy efficiency, contribute to reducing CO2 emissions, and support climate change mitigation efforts in line with the EIB Group’s core priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-03-2025 17:12 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 17:12 IST
EIB Group and Santander Partner on €121M Securitisation Deal to Boost Energy-Efficient Housing in Spain
This initiative will support the construction of near zero-emission buildings and the renovation of existing residential properties to meet modern sustainability standards. Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • Spain

The European Investment Bank (EIB) and the European Investment Fund (EIF), together forming the EIB Group, have joined forces with Santander in a new synthetic securitisation operation aimed at accelerating energy efficiency investments in the Spanish real estate sector. This initiative will support the construction of near zero-emission buildings and the renovation of existing residential properties to meet modern sustainability standards.

Through this operation, individuals investing in energy-efficient renovations or constructing sustainable buildings will have access to new green and sustainable mortgages that comply with EIB eligibility criteria. The financing will enhance energy efficiency, contribute to reducing CO2 emissions, and support climate change mitigation efforts in line with the EIB Group’s core priorities.

The EIB has committed approximately €76 million to this initiative, while the EIF has pledged €45 million. The entire €121 million EIB Group investment is structured as a single securitisation, designed to provide Santander with capital relief on a portfolio of residential mortgages. Under this transaction, the EIB Group will offer an unfunded guarantee in a mezzanine tranche, enabling Santander to extend new energy efficiency financing totaling 1.34 times the EIB Group’s guarantee amount.

This collaboration not only advances the EU’s green agenda but also strengthens the securitisation market in Europe, fostering sustainable financial solutions and promoting climate-friendly investments.

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025