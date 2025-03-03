India's Surging Power Demand: A Heatwave-Driven Challenge

In a year marked by blistering temperatures, India's peak power demand escalated by 41% during the summer of 2023, as unveiled by a recent Climate Trends report. The heatwave-induced surge has prompted a 3% increase in fossil fuel consumption, with the generation of 2,853 million electricity units from these sources, subsequently adding over 2 million tons of carbon emissions. Climate Trends, a research-focused initiative on environmental issues, emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable energy practices.

The study, made public on Monday, draws a stark correlation between extreme heat and heightened electricity use, particularly in urban and affluent locales where cooling systems proliferate. Conversely, rural regions have exhibited stagnant demand due to insufficient electricity infrastructure and limited cooling device access. Dr. Manish Ram, the lead analyst, highlighted that while economic development is often blamed, heatwaves are a significant factor in surging power demand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of a scorching summer, with February 2025 already noted as the hottest since 1901. This forecast raises concerns of increased pressure on the power grid, echoing patterns from last year. February's peak electricity demand hit 238 GW and is anticipated to rise with March and April temperature climbs. Experts caution that dependence on fossil fuels to meet electricity needs may exacerbate climate change consequences, creating a cycle of rising temperatures and energy demand, according to Archana Choudhary, Associate Director at Climate Trends.

The report calls for immediate policy interventions to boost renewable energy capacity, advocate for energy-efficient appliances, and enhance rural electricity access. The International Energy Agency (IEA) also flags extreme weather events as a looming threat to global energy stability, noting parallel trends worldwide.

With the prospect of another severe summer looming, India's energy infrastructure faces mounting pressure. Experts emphasize the necessity for prompt action toward cleaner energy solutions to manage peak demands and curb long-term climate threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)