Left Menu

India's Surging Power Demand: A Heatwave-Driven Challenge

India's power demand skyrocketed by 41% in summer 2023 due to heatwaves, increasing fossil fuel use and carbon emissions. A Climate Trends report links the rise to high temperatures, urging renewable energy expansion and energy-efficient solutions to tackle future demand and climate challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 12:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 12:46 IST
India's Surging Power Demand: A Heatwave-Driven Challenge
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a year marked by blistering temperatures, India's peak power demand escalated by 41% during the summer of 2023, as unveiled by a recent Climate Trends report. The heatwave-induced surge has prompted a 3% increase in fossil fuel consumption, with the generation of 2,853 million electricity units from these sources, subsequently adding over 2 million tons of carbon emissions. Climate Trends, a research-focused initiative on environmental issues, emphasizes the urgent need for sustainable energy practices.

The study, made public on Monday, draws a stark correlation between extreme heat and heightened electricity use, particularly in urban and affluent locales where cooling systems proliferate. Conversely, rural regions have exhibited stagnant demand due to insufficient electricity infrastructure and limited cooling device access. Dr. Manish Ram, the lead analyst, highlighted that while economic development is often blamed, heatwaves are a significant factor in surging power demand.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warns of a scorching summer, with February 2025 already noted as the hottest since 1901. This forecast raises concerns of increased pressure on the power grid, echoing patterns from last year. February's peak electricity demand hit 238 GW and is anticipated to rise with March and April temperature climbs. Experts caution that dependence on fossil fuels to meet electricity needs may exacerbate climate change consequences, creating a cycle of rising temperatures and energy demand, according to Archana Choudhary, Associate Director at Climate Trends.

The report calls for immediate policy interventions to boost renewable energy capacity, advocate for energy-efficient appliances, and enhance rural electricity access. The International Energy Agency (IEA) also flags extreme weather events as a looming threat to global energy stability, noting parallel trends worldwide.

With the prospect of another severe summer looming, India's energy infrastructure faces mounting pressure. Experts emphasize the necessity for prompt action toward cleaner energy solutions to manage peak demands and curb long-term climate threats. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025