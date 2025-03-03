Uncertain Path: ECB's Next Moves Amid Global Challenges

The European Central Bank is poised to implement another rate cut on Thursday, reflecting a landscape filled with global uncertainties. Among looming challenges are escalating U.S. tariff threats, the effects of a new German administration, a possible Ukraine ceasefire, and an anticipated rise in defense spending.

Policy discussion is increasingly fractured concerning the pace of future rate reductions, following five adjustments since June. "It's no longer a case of automatic pilot, reducing rates at every meeting," commented Guy Miller, chief market strategist of Zurich Insurance Group.

Key market questions arise: Will the ECB continue rate cuts post-March? With three more cuts potentially on the horizon, uncertainties remain, fueled by slow wage growth and inflation concerns. Additionally, recent economic projections and international tariff dynamics, including new tariffs posed by the U.S., further complicate the ECB's policy outlook.

