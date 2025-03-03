Odisha's Leap into the Global Market: Highland Group's Breakthrough MoU with Lulu Group

In a landmark development, the Highland Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prominent retail player, Lulu Group. This strategic agreement is set to push Odisha's seafood, agriculture, and processed food products onto the global stage, starting at Gulfood 2025 in Dubai.

The Highland Group aims to harness Lulu Group's expansive retail infrastructure to deliver Odisha's natural produce to international markets, particularly the GCC and Middle Eastern regions. Chairmen of both companies expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing the vast potential in Odisha's food sector.

The agreement symbolizes more than just an increase in exports; it represents a commitment to transforming local economies by connecting producers with global demand. This partnership paves the way for significant economic advancement and positions Odisha as a potential powerhouse in the agribusiness and seafood sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)