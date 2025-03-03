Left Menu

Odisha's Leap into the Global Market: Highland Group's Breakthrough MoU with Lulu Group

The Highland Group and Lulu Group's recent memorandum marks a significant step for Odisha’s products entering global markets. Through this partnership, products will now reach the GCC and Middle East, signifying economic growth and showcasing Odisha’s rich produce, enhancing its presence on the international trade map.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balasore (Odisha) | Updated: 03-03-2025 16:45 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 16:45 IST
Highland Group Puts Odisha on the Global Map with Landmark Lulu Group Partnership. Image Credit: ANI
In a landmark development, the Highland Group has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the prominent retail player, Lulu Group. This strategic agreement is set to push Odisha's seafood, agriculture, and processed food products onto the global stage, starting at Gulfood 2025 in Dubai.

The Highland Group aims to harness Lulu Group's expansive retail infrastructure to deliver Odisha's natural produce to international markets, particularly the GCC and Middle Eastern regions. Chairmen of both companies expressed optimism about the collaboration, emphasizing the vast potential in Odisha's food sector.

The agreement symbolizes more than just an increase in exports; it represents a commitment to transforming local economies by connecting producers with global demand. This partnership paves the way for significant economic advancement and positions Odisha as a potential powerhouse in the agribusiness and seafood sectors.

