India's Wheat Strategy: Ensuring Food Security with Ample Stocks

The government of India is confident in its ability to maintain food security amidst a season of record wheat production. Union Food Secretary Sanjeev Chopra announced that the nation possesses ample wheat supplies to fulfill welfare needs and manage market prices effectively.

This fiscal year, the Centre has disbursed 30 lakh tonnes of wheat to flour millers through the Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), ensuring that cost benefits are ultimately passed on to consumers. Chopra highlighted the government's commitment to food security via strategic procurement, storage, and distribution initiatives, reinforcing this through the Targeted Public Distribution Scheme (TPDS).

Amidst expectations of another bumper crop in 2024-25, the government is advancing silo construction for improved storage logistics. The collaboration with the Roller Flour Millers' Federation of India plays a crucial role in policy development and stabilizing supply chains to curb inflationary pressures.

