Left Menu

EU Relaxes Emission Targets: Relief or RISK for Automakers?

The European Commission has extended the deadline for automakers to meet new CO2 emission targets from one year to three. This decision offers temporary relief to European car manufacturers who must increase electric vehicle sales to meet these standards and avoid fines. The plan still awaits EU approval.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-03-2025 21:24 IST | Created: 03-03-2025 21:24 IST
EU Relaxes Emission Targets: Relief or RISK for Automakers?
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has bowed to the demands of European automakers by extending the deadline to meet new CO2 emission targets from one year to three. As a result, carmakers now have until 2027 to meet the expectations set for 2025 and avoid substantial fines, pending further approvals.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the extension after negotiations with major auto executives, union leaders, and campaign groups. Despite the considerable extension, the core targets remain intact. The move offers much-needed relief to the sector, which is facing dwindling demand and potential U.S. tariffs.

Responses from member countries like Italy and the Czech Republic have been mostly supportive, and automaker shares surged following the announcement. However, critics argue that this might impede European competitiveness in the electric vehicle market, lagging behind China and the U.S.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

U.S. Boosts Defense Aid to Israel

 United States
2
River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

River Plate's Missed Chance: Ten-Man Struggle in Apertura Clash

 Global
3
Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

Trump Administration Disbands 18F Tech Team Amid Efficiency Initiatives

 Global
4
Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

Trump's Lumber Tariffs: National Security or Economic Gambit?

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI vs. copyright: How large vision-language models are changing IP protection

How artificial intelligence is optimizing wind turbines for a greener future

Fighting pandemics with AI: The future of public health crises and digital ethics

Smart homes, smarter privacy: A new approach to data autonomy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025