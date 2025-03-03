EU Grants Automakers More Time to Meet CO2 Targets
The European Commission has extended the compliance period for new CO2 emission targets for automakers from one year to three. With an aim for zero emissions by 2035, the extension allows car manufacturers more time, particularly for increasing electric vehicle sales to meet these targets.
The European Commission announced a significant concession to European automakers on Monday, granting them three years instead of one to comply with new CO2 emission targets for cars and vans. This extension provides more time for automotive companies to increase their electric vehicle (EV) sales, a necessity to avoid hefty fines.
Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, after discussions with industry leaders, unions, and campaigners, stated that the EU executive proposes this adjustment despite maintaining the same target levels. European carmakers, lagging behind their U.S. and Chinese counterparts in the EV market, welcomed this breathing space for compliance over 2025-2027.
While some countries like Italy and the Czech Republic celebrated the move as a saving grace for the car industry, others view it as a mixed blessing. Experts from the automotive sector warn that despite the relief, meeting these targets remains a considerable challenge, requiring a surge in production of competitive, affordable EV models.
(With inputs from agencies.)
