Pope Francis Faces Health Setback Amid Double Pneumonia Battle

Pope Francis, aged 88, faced a significant health challenge with two episodes of acute respiratory insufficiency on Monday, confirmed by the Vatican, as he continues his fight against double pneumonia.

The pontiff has been under care at Rome's Gemelli Hospital since February 14, receiving non-invasive, mechanical ventilation to assist his breathing. Monday's health update detailed the episodes were due to an accumulation of endobronchial mucus, requiring doctors to perform two bronchoscopies.

Despite the upbeat reports over the weekend, Francis' prognosis is still guarded. A Vatican official, speaking anonymously, noted stable blood tests and suggested the respiratory issues were part of the body's response to infection. The pope has a history of lung problems, increasing vulnerability to conditions like double pneumonia.

(With inputs from agencies.)