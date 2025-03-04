Left Menu

Veganta's Bold Leap in Plant-Based Revolution

Veganta, a Bengaluru-based startup specializing in plant-based meat, seeks Rs 25 crore for national expansion. Founded in 2021 with R&D efforts, the company anticipates Rs 1 crore revenue this fiscal. Plans include launching a Veganta cafe and retail brand while expanding production and exploring exports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-03-2025 15:31 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 15:31 IST
Veganta's Bold Leap in Plant-Based Revolution
  • Country:
  • India

Startup firm Veganta, a manufacturer of plant-based meat alternatives, announced on Tuesday its intent to secure investors to fuel nationwide business expansion.

With its base in Bengaluru, the self-funded company revealed plans to seek Rs 25 crore to boost production capacity and widen its product reach across India, as stated by the founder and director, Chandrashekhar, to PTI.

Since its establishment in 2021, Veganta has focused on R&D, leading to the launch of its product line at the 2024 AAHAR global food fair in the national capital. In its debut fiscal year, Veganta expects revenue to hit Rs 1 crore. The company is strategizing expansion as it seeks to meet the growing demand for plant-based meat.

Veganta has maintained full ownership, seeking a Rs 25 crore investment for ambitious growth plans. The roadmap includes launching a retail brand and Veganta cafe specifically for end-customers, alongside potential export opportunities.

To date, Veganta has invested Rs 25 crore into its venture, offering a product range of 18 items such as seekh kebab, meatballs, burger patties, sandwich fillings, and momos, capable of producing 100 kg per hour. Presently, Veganta's offerings are available in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

Moutai's Struggles Echo Guizhou's Economic Woes

 Global
2
Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

Zelenskiy Praises U.S. Support, Pledges Diplomatic Push

 Global
3
Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

Crypto Boom Amidst Tariff Uncertainty and Market Jitters

 Global
4
Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

Strategic Launch: Russian Aerospace Forces Deploy Soyuz Rocket

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025