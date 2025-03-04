Veganta's Bold Leap in Plant-Based Revolution

Startup firm Veganta, a manufacturer of plant-based meat alternatives, announced on Tuesday its intent to secure investors to fuel nationwide business expansion.

With its base in Bengaluru, the self-funded company revealed plans to seek Rs 25 crore to boost production capacity and widen its product reach across India, as stated by the founder and director, Chandrashekhar, to PTI.

Since its establishment in 2021, Veganta has focused on R&D, leading to the launch of its product line at the 2024 AAHAR global food fair in the national capital. In its debut fiscal year, Veganta expects revenue to hit Rs 1 crore. The company is strategizing expansion as it seeks to meet the growing demand for plant-based meat.

Veganta has maintained full ownership, seeking a Rs 25 crore investment for ambitious growth plans. The roadmap includes launching a retail brand and Veganta cafe specifically for end-customers, alongside potential export opportunities.

To date, Veganta has invested Rs 25 crore into its venture, offering a product range of 18 items such as seekh kebab, meatballs, burger patties, sandwich fillings, and momos, capable of producing 100 kg per hour. Presently, Veganta's offerings are available in states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Delhi, Maharashtra, and Odisha.

