Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal Re-elected as Harijan Sevak Sangh President, Champions Gandhian Legacy

Prof. Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal has been re-elected as President of Harijan Sevak Sangh for a fifth term, emphasizing modernizing Gandhian principles. The organization focuses on social equality and empowering marginalized communities. His leadership is celebrated as a visionary force driving education and reform initiatives across India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 04-03-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 04-03-2025 17:50 IST
Prof. Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal. Image Credit: ANI
Prof. Dr. Sankar Kumar Sanyal has been re-elected to his fifth consecutive term as President of the Harijan Sevak Sangh, underscoring his consistent commitment to Gandhian values. The election took place at Gandhi Sangrahalaya, Patna, attended by key figures, including state presidents and advisory council members.

The event was initiated at Raj Bhawan, Patna, by Bihar's Governor, Shri Arif Muhammad Khan, before moving to Gandhi Sangrahalaya. Harijan Sevak Sangh, founded by Mahatma Gandhi in 1932, has long been instrumental in promoting social equality and dismantling caste barriers within India.

Under Dr. Sanyal's leadership, the Sangh has initiated numerous transformative programs and remains at the forefront of pursuing educational and economic reforms. His visionary guidance is widely acknowledged as pivotal to the organization's continuing legacy. Delegates from across the nation expressed their support unanimously.

(With inputs from agencies.)

