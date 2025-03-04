India's Economic Surge: From Coal to Solar
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy highlighted the joint effort of government and private sectors in driving India's economic growth. Speaking at Bharat Chamber of Commerce, he emphasized India's rise as a major economy. Chairman of Coal India, P M Prasad, discussed sustainable mining practices.
Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy emphasized the crucial role of both government and private sectors in propelling India's economic advancement during a speech at the Bharat Chamber of Commerce's annual general meeting.
The minister underscored India's trajectory as one of the world's fastest-growing economies, projecting it to become the third largest soon, thanks to a strong foundation laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a 'Vikshit Bharat'.
Meanwhile, Chairman of Coal India, P M Prasad, stressed the importance of clean coal technology and renewable energy, advocating for safe, responsible mining and highlighting coal linkages for power sector sustainability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
