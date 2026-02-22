Sri Lanka Elects to Field in High-Stakes Clash Against England at T20 World Cup

In a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 showdown, Sri Lanka has opted to field against England after winning the toss in Pallekele on Sunday.

Despite a strong start winning against Ireland, Oman, and Australia, Sri Lanka is eager to bounce back from a setback against Zimbabwe in their last group fixture. The team remains confident, with Captain Dasun Shanaka noting successful chases and the impact of recent player changes, including Dushmantha Chameera and Kamil Mishara joining the lineup.

England, having faced narrow escapes and defeats in earlier matches, takes the field unchanged, led by Captain Harry Brook. The team is set for a challenging contest, reflecting on prior success against Sri Lanka during the series.

