Left Menu

Sri Lanka Elects to Field in High-Stakes Clash Against England at T20 World Cup

In a T20 World Cup clash, Sri Lanka chooses to field first against England in Pallekele. The host team aims to recover from a loss to Zimbabwe, while England looks to improve after a challenging group stage. Key player changes see Chameera and Mishara join the Sri Lankan lineup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:54 IST
Sri Lanka Elects to Field in High-Stakes Clash Against England at T20 World Cup
Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

In a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 Group 2 showdown, Sri Lanka has opted to field against England after winning the toss in Pallekele on Sunday.

Despite a strong start winning against Ireland, Oman, and Australia, Sri Lanka is eager to bounce back from a setback against Zimbabwe in their last group fixture. The team remains confident, with Captain Dasun Shanaka noting successful chases and the impact of recent player changes, including Dushmantha Chameera and Kamil Mishara joining the lineup.

England, having faced narrow escapes and defeats in earlier matches, takes the field unchanged, led by Captain Harry Brook. The team is set for a challenging contest, reflecting on prior success against Sri Lanka during the series.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India
2
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

 India
3
Veteran Politician Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Dehydration

Veteran Politician Sharad Pawar Hospitalized for Dehydration

 India
4
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Political Debate

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Defends Commitment to Social Justice Amid Politica...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026