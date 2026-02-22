Tension Escalates: Pakistan Strikes Afghan Terrorist Hideouts
Pakistan conducted retaliatory strikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan after a series of attacks in Pakistan, including a deadly suicide bombing in Bannu. Kabul responded, warning of consequences. These actions follow increasing tensions, with both nations claiming territorial sovereignty violations and accusing each other of failing to prevent cross-border terrorism.
- Pakistan
Pakistan's military has targeted seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan in response to a series of deadly attacks within its borders, including a suicide bombing that claimed the lives of two soldiers in the Bannu region.
The strikes, carried out with precision at Afghan terrorist camps, have heightened tensions between the two countries, leading to stern warnings from Kabul of a 'necessary and measured response.'
Amidst accusations of territorial violations and intelligence failures, Pakistan and Afghanistan face mounting pressures to address the cross-border terror threats jeopardizing regional stability and security.
