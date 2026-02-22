Tension Escalates: Pakistan Strikes Afghan Terrorist Hideouts

Pakistan's military has targeted seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan in response to a series of deadly attacks within its borders, including a suicide bombing that claimed the lives of two soldiers in the Bannu region.

The strikes, carried out with precision at Afghan terrorist camps, have heightened tensions between the two countries, leading to stern warnings from Kabul of a 'necessary and measured response.'

Amidst accusations of territorial violations and intelligence failures, Pakistan and Afghanistan face mounting pressures to address the cross-border terror threats jeopardizing regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)