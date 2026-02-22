Left Menu

Tension Escalates: Pakistan Strikes Afghan Terrorist Hideouts

Pakistan conducted retaliatory strikes on terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan after a series of attacks in Pakistan, including a deadly suicide bombing in Bannu. Kabul responded, warning of consequences. These actions follow increasing tensions, with both nations claiming territorial sovereignty violations and accusing each other of failing to prevent cross-border terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:48 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:48 IST
Tension Escalates: Pakistan Strikes Afghan Terrorist Hideouts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan's military has targeted seven terrorist hideouts in Afghanistan in response to a series of deadly attacks within its borders, including a suicide bombing that claimed the lives of two soldiers in the Bannu region.

The strikes, carried out with precision at Afghan terrorist camps, have heightened tensions between the two countries, leading to stern warnings from Kabul of a 'necessary and measured response.'

Amidst accusations of territorial violations and intelligence failures, Pakistan and Afghanistan face mounting pressures to address the cross-border terror threats jeopardizing regional stability and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

FMCG Giants Shift Focus to Volume Growth Amid Easing Inflation

 India
2
Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

Delhi Court Highlights Importance of Security Amid AI Summit Protest

 India
3
Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

Tragedy in Gumla: Search Intensifies for Alleged Rapists

 India
4
India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

India's Growth Engine: From Digital to Transportation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026