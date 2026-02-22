Second terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: officials.
PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-02-2026 14:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2026 14:52 IST
- Country:
- India
Second terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Tension Escalates: Pakistan Strikes Afghan Terrorist Hideouts
During Cong govt, metro was operational in 5 cities, whereas under BJP govt, metro services have expanded to more than 25 cities: PM Modi.
Terrorist killed in ongoing operation by security forces in J-K's Kishtwar district: Officials.
Tamil Nadu Terrorist Plot Foiled: Arrests Linked to ISI
BJP MLA Chandru Lamani Caught in Corruption Scandal: Lokayukta's Successful Sting Operation