Rajasthan Govt Pledges Support for Traders Affected by Surat Textile Market Fire

On Tuesday, Rajasthan's Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Jogaram Patel, addressed the Assembly announcing the state's readiness to support traders from Rajasthan who suffered losses due to a fire in Surat's Shiv Shakti Textile Market.

Congress MLA Rafiq Khan spotlighted the issue through an attention motion, prompting Minister Patel's response. He recognized the significant losses faced by traders operating in this prominent Gujarat market and emphasized the government's responsive stance on this humanitarian issue.

Minister Patel further explained that upon learning about the incident, Rajasthan's Chief Minister, Bhajanlal Sharma, immediately contacted Gujarat's Chief Minister to discuss prompt assistance for the affected traders.

(With inputs from agencies.)