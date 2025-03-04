Adani Wilmar Acquires Tops Brand, Expanding Its Culinary Empire

Adani Wilmar Ltd (AWL) has made a strategic move by acquiring GD Foods Manufacturing, the company famed for its Tops brand, known for its diverse product range including pickles and sauces. This acquisition is set to expand Adani Wilmar's presence in the fast-moving consumer goods sector.

The acquisition process will occur in phases, with the initial 80 per cent of shares to be secured imminently, and the remaining 20 per cent over the coming years. According to AWL, this investment is funded through internal resources or proceeds from their Initial Public Offering.

AWL's Managing Director and CEO, Angshu Mallick, emphasized the acquisition's role in enhancing the company's product portfolio, adding value through margin-accretive products. GD Foods, with its established 'Tops' brand, is recognized in multiple product categories and is set to further solidify its market standing under the new ownership.

(With inputs from agencies.)