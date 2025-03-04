Market Turmoil: Stocks Slip Amid Escalating Trade Tensions

U.S. stock markets experienced notable declines on Tuesday as growing trade tensions spurred investor concerns over potential economic damage. The tech-centric Nasdaq dropped significantly, registering a 10% decline from its December high and entering correction territory.

The ongoing trade disputes with countries like China, Mexico, and Canada have heightened market volatility, with the CBOE market volatility index hitting a two-month high. This has resulted in a noticeable impact on major indexes, as the Dow Jones fell by 610.73 points and the S&P 500 dropped 86.35 points early in the trading session.

Tech giants such as Nvidia, Meta, and Tesla saw marked declines, with Tesla's China-made EV sales plummeting in February. Financial stocks also suffered, with Wall Street's biggest banks experiencing significant drops. The overall market sentiment was weighed down by fears of inflation, dampened demand, and expected interest rate cuts amidst a potentially stalling economy.

