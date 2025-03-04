Major Stake Sale: CK Hutchison's Panama Ports Move

CK Hutchison Holdings, a Hong Kong-based conglomerate, revealed on Tuesday that a consortium spearheaded by BlackRock Inc. will acquire an 80% stake in a unit overseeing ports in Panama, worth an equity value of $14.21 billion.

This strategic move involves the sale of a 90% interest in Panama Ports Company, which controls the Balboa and Cristobal ports. The decision surfaces as the U.S. administration under President Donald Trump intensifies efforts to counter Chinese influence in the canal region. CK Hutchison has managed these key ports at the Pacific and Atlantic entrances of the canal for over 20 years.

While other canal ports are run by companies from the U.S., Taiwan, and Singapore, this transaction does not affect Hutchison Port Holdings Trust, which operates in Hong Kong, Shenzhen, and other parts of Mainland China. The consortium including BlackRock and partners has initiated negotiations on an exclusive basis for 145 days, according to a company statement.

