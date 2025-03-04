Tragic Collision at Tamhini Ghat: A Fatal Accident Unfolds
A shocking accident in Maharashtra's Raigad district claimed two lives and injured three others. A speeding car lost control and collided with a state transport bus at Tamhini Ghat. The accident resulted in fatalities and briefly disrupted traffic, with injured being treated at a local hospital.
In a tragic accident at Tamhini Ghat, Maharashtra, two lives were lost and three others sustained injuries when a speeding car collided with a state transport bus. The incident occurred early Tuesday on Pune-Mangaon Road in Raigad district, as authorities suspect that the car driver lost control of the vehicle while descending the hilly terrain.
The victims, Manaskumar Niranjan Sahu and Sakhubai Kangude, died at the scene. The injured, including Rupali Manaskumar Sahu, Tarabai Nalawade, and Rama Manaskumar Sahu, were transported to a sub-district hospital in Raigad for treatment. Police continue to investigate the crash's circumstances.
The collision caused a temporary traffic disruption in the ghat section, a critical roadway for commuters. Authorities are urging drivers to exercise caution on the mountainous roads to prevent such tragedies in the future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
