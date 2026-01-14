Dangerous Trend: Fatal Crashes Linked to Illegally Imported Airbags
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued a warning about fatal accidents caused by illegally imported Chinese airbag inflators. These substandard inflators, made by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co., have led to fatalities and severe injuries in crashes considered otherwise survivable.
The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued an urgent warning to used car buyers and owners in the United States. This comes after deadly crashes in December attributed to dangerous Chinese replacement airbag inflators, likely illegally imported.
The NHTSA stated it is aware of 10 crashes leading to fatalities or severe injuries involving these substandard airbags. The inflators, manufactured by Jilin Province Detiannuo Automobile Safety System Co. Ltd., also known as DTN, were reportedly illegally brought into the U.S.
Eight drivers have died, while two others suffered severe injuries, in instances where vehicles originally equipped with safer airbags were replaced with these dangerous alternatives post-crash, highlighting a concerning auto safety issue.