US Consortium Acquires Key Panama Canal Ports Amid China's Influence Concerns

A Hong Kong conglomerate is selling its stake in Panama Canal ports to a US-led consortium, including BlackRock. Valued at $23 billion, the deal faces geopolitical tension as US officials criticize China’s alleged influence over canal operations, a claim Panama denies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-03-2025 00:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 00:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A Hong Kong-based conglomerate has agreed to transfer its controlling interest in Panama Canal ports to a consortium led by BlackRock Inc., shifting the strategic maritime assets under American control. This comes after U.S. President Donald Trump alleged Chinese involvement in the significant shipping lane's operations.

The deal is valued at nearly USD 23 billion, including USD 5 billion in debt, giving BlackRock and its partners authority over 43 ports across 23 countries, notably in Panama, Mexico, and the Netherlands. Approval from Panama's government is pending for this transaction.

The acquisition has stirred concerns in Washington, with U.S. politicians expressing fears over China's potential influence or control over the canal. Despite Panama's government denying these claims, political tensions continue to rise as regional dynamics shift.

(With inputs from agencies.)

