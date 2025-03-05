Left Menu

Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Tactics: A New Era of Trade

US President Donald Trump has announced the introduction of reciprocal tariffs on products from countries including India and China. He argues that current tariffs imposed by these nations on US exports are unfairly high, and seeks to even the playing field by imposing equivalent tariffs starting April 2.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-03-2025 09:07 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 09:07 IST
Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Tactics: A New Era of Trade
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

US President Donald Trump has targeted the tariff policies of India, China, and other countries, labeling them as 'very unfair.' In a decisive move, President Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs would be enforced from April 2.

Trump emphasizes the need for fair trade practices, aiming to impose identical tariffs on imports from foreign countries as those applied to US exports. He expressed frustration at the higher tariffs levied by nations such as India, the European Union, and China, arguing that the US has been disadvantaged for decades.

The president reiterated his commitment to ensuring a level playing field, stating that other countries' non-monetary tariffs and barriers will be met with similar measures from the US. He believes that these strategies will significantly boost the US economy, bringing in trillions of dollars and creating unprecedented job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025