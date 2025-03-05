Trump's Reciprocal Tariff Tactics: A New Era of Trade

US President Donald Trump has targeted the tariff policies of India, China, and other countries, labeling them as 'very unfair.' In a decisive move, President Trump announced that reciprocal tariffs would be enforced from April 2.

Trump emphasizes the need for fair trade practices, aiming to impose identical tariffs on imports from foreign countries as those applied to US exports. He expressed frustration at the higher tariffs levied by nations such as India, the European Union, and China, arguing that the US has been disadvantaged for decades.

The president reiterated his commitment to ensuring a level playing field, stating that other countries' non-monetary tariffs and barriers will be met with similar measures from the US. He believes that these strategies will significantly boost the US economy, bringing in trillions of dollars and creating unprecedented job opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)