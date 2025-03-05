NZ Strengthens Ties with Niue Through Justice Building and SME Support

New Zealand has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Niue’s development by announcing plans to assist with the design and construction of a new justice building in Alofi, the nation’s capital. The announcement was made by New Zealand’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Winston Peters, during the visit of Niue’s Prime Minister, Dalton Tagelagi, to New Zealand for high-level discussions.

During his visit, Prime Minister Tagelagi met with New Zealand’s Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, Minister Winston Peters, Defence Minister Judith Collins, and Associate Defence Minister Chris Penk. These meetings emphasized the strong and enduring free association relationship between New Zealand and Niue, reinforcing their shared commitment to development and regional stability.

“Niue’s future is interconnected with the Pacific region, and New Zealand remains steadfast in supporting its Realm partner’s development across a range of sectors,” stated Mr. Peters. “We are proud of the partnership we have built with Niue, and we look forward to continuing to work together to realize our shared goals of resilience, prosperity, and sustainability.”

New Justice Building for Niue

New Zealand will collaborate closely with Niue to deliver a modern justice facility that will enhance judicial services and accessibility for all Niueans. The new justice building is designed to ensure that Niue’s legal and judicial infrastructure remains robust and equipped to serve the community effectively for years to come.

“This is another example of practical support, on the ground, for Niue,” said Mr. Peters. “The new Justice Building will ensure access to judicial services for all Niueans, reinforcing the rule of law and governance in the country.”

Support for Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs)

In addition to the justice sector support, New Zealand has announced a new initiative aimed at strengthening Niue’s economy by supporting small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). This initiative will be delivered through a partnership between Business Link Pacific (BLP) and the Niue Development Bank (NDB).

Under this partnership, eligible SMEs in Niue will have access to loans at reduced interest rates, making it easier for businesses to secure funding for growth and sustainability. Additionally, the programme will provide subsidized advisory support to assist business owners with loan applications and financial planning.

Funding and Implementation

Both the justice building project and the SME support initiative will be funded through New Zealand’s International Development Cooperation programme. The specific financial commitment will be determined as the projects progress and needs are assessed.

These initiatives underscore New Zealand’s long-term dedication to Niue’s development, reinforcing the strong bonds of cooperation, trust, and mutual progress between the two nations. Through these strategic investments, New Zealand aims to enhance Niue’s governance, economic resilience, and overall prosperity.