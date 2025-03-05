Left Menu

Surging Sensex: Equity Market Hits New Heights Amid Global Trade Tensions

The Sensex crossed the 73,000 mark, driven by strong buying amid a rally in Asian markets despite global trade tensions. The Nifty also climbed. India's services sector saw significant growth in February. However, US markets suffered due to new tariffs, sparking a global selloff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:15 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:15 IST
Surging Sensex: Equity Market Hits New Heights Amid Global Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Sensex soared past the 73,000 threshold on Wednesday, marking a significant boost as a wave of buying swept through the market, coinciding with a surge across Asian stocks. Investor optimism contrasted with the volatility in US markets following President Trump's announcement of new tariffs.

Despite global apprehensions, India's services sector registered substantial growth in February, driven by elevated domestic and international demand, with the HSBC India Services PMI Business Activity Index rising sharply from previous lows. This growth, alongside solid market performers like Adani Ports and Tata Steel, uplifted overall market sentiment.

Conversely, US equities experienced a downturn, with the S&P 500 marking its worst session of the year. Trade tensions escalated as Trump confirmed tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China, inciting retaliatory measures and adding uncertainty to global markets. Energy prices showed slight gains with Brent crude edging up.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025