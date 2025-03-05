China's Bold Growth Agenda Sparks Investor Optimism Amid Trade Tensions

China's stock markets showed a notable rise on Wednesday, driven by Beijing's ambitious economic targets and pledges to bolster domestic consumption and the technology sector. The positive market reaction comes amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite saw gains of 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 2.8%, with the Hang Seng Tech Index surging by 4%. This rally followed China's announcement of a 2025 growth target of 5%, a record 4% deficit-to-GDP ratio, and a 2% inflation goal.

The Chinese government plans significant investments in artificial intelligence and consumer subsidies, totaling 300 billion yuan, to counteract slowing exports due to rising U.S. tariffs. Despite the optimistic undertone, signs of fatigue are emerging amid ongoing economic data challenges and trade confrontations.

