Left Menu

China's Bold Growth Agenda Sparks Investor Optimism Amid Trade Tensions

China's bold economic policies, including a 5% growth target and AI sector support, lifted stock markets in China and Hong Kong despite ongoing trade tensions with the U.S. Beijing plans to stimulate domestic consumption and tech innovation to sustain economic momentum amidst international pressures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:06 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:06 IST
China's Bold Growth Agenda Sparks Investor Optimism Amid Trade Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China's stock markets showed a notable rise on Wednesday, driven by Beijing's ambitious economic targets and pledges to bolster domestic consumption and the technology sector. The positive market reaction comes amid escalating trade tensions with the United States.

The CSI300 Index and Shanghai Composite saw gains of 0.5% and 0.4%, respectively. Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index climbed 2.8%, with the Hang Seng Tech Index surging by 4%. This rally followed China's announcement of a 2025 growth target of 5%, a record 4% deficit-to-GDP ratio, and a 2% inflation goal.

The Chinese government plans significant investments in artificial intelligence and consumer subsidies, totaling 300 billion yuan, to counteract slowing exports due to rising U.S. tariffs. Despite the optimistic undertone, signs of fatigue are emerging amid ongoing economic data challenges and trade confrontations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025