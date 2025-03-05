Ropeways to Revolutionize Pilgrimage Routes in Uttarakhand

In a landmark decision, the Union Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given the green light to two significant ropeway projects in the mountainous state of Uttarakhand. These projects, which will connect Govindghat to the revered Hemkund Sahib Ji and Sonprayag to Kedarnath, are projected to foster infrastructure development and boost tourism.

The Govindghat-Hemkund Sahib Ji ropeway is a 12.4-kilometre venture estimated to cost Rs 2,730.13 crore. Currently, pilgrims endure a strenuous 21-km trek to reach the sacred site. The planned ropeway will offer a more accessible route and ensure connectivity throughout the year. The project adopts a Monocable Detachable Gondola system transitioning to a Tricable Detachable Gondola technology, with a capacity to transport 11,000 passengers daily.

Similarly, the Kedarnath ropeway project spans 12.9 kilometres and is set to cost Rs 4,081 crore. It will utilize advanced Tri-cable Detachable Gondola technology to drastically cut travel time from hours to just 36 minutes. With planned completion in six years, both projects are expected to generate significant employment opportunities and support industries like hospitality and tourism, marking a pivotal shift in the socio-economic landscape of Uttarakhand.

