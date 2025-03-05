Indian Stock Market Bounces Back After 10-session Losing Streak

The Indian stock market saw a robust recovery on Wednesday, ending a prolonged 10-day losing streak. The Sensex climbed 740.30 points, or 1.02%, reaching 73,730.23 at the close, while the Nifty advanced 250 points, equivalent to a 1.13% rise, settling at 22,332.65.

Of the Nifty 50 firms, 46 managed to close in positive territory, with only four registering losses, highlighting a widespread uptick. Leading the gains were Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Adani Enterprises, Power Grid, and M&M, whereas Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank, and Shriram Finance experienced downturns. Vikram Kasat of PL Capital remarked that the Nifty's rebound came amid positive trends in Asian markets, despite persistent global trade issues. The rupee's rise to 87.10 against the U.S. dollar and falling crude oil prices eased inflation fears.

Oil prices slid for the third session in a row amid global growth concerns following OPEC+'s decision to ramp up production in April. Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities noted that breaking through the 22,200/73,200 resistance zone ignited further positive momentum, backed by a bullish candle and strong reversal patterns on daily charts.

The recovery provides much-needed relief for investors worn by extended corrections. Although global uncertainties linger, lower crude prices and technical signs suggest a possible positive shift in market sentiment. Going forward, investors will closely monitor FIIs' activities, global trade dynamics, and domestic economic signals to assess the rebound's sustainability. (ANI)

