India on the Brink of Becoming a USD 5 Trillion Economic Powerhouse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Wednesday that India is making significant strides towards becoming a USD 5 trillion economy. He highlighted key investments in areas like education, healthcare, and tourism as crucial moves to fuel growth and create job opportunities across the nation.

In a post-Budget webinar, Modi revealed plans for skill training, infrastructure enhancement, and tourism development. Notable initiatives include upgrading ITIs, adding medical seats, focusing on medical tourism, and giving infrastructure status to the tourism sector, which has vast potential to contribute to GDP and employment.

Moreover, Modi stressed the importance of strategic investments in AI and research, with allocated funds for AI-driven education and startup ecosystems. The government's efforts aim to foster innovation while also preserving cultural and natural resources through the National Geo-spatial Mission and the National Gene Bank.

(With inputs from agencies.)