Mexican Resilience Amidst Trump's Tariff Turmoil

Amid Trump's tariffs on Mexican goods, Claudia Sheinbaum's political stance strengthens as Mexicans rally against perceived unfair U.S. treatment. Despite potential economic harm, Sheinbaum's approval soars, fueled by national pride. Analysts highlight Mexico's resilience as U.S.-Mexico tensions affect trade, economy, and consumer sentiment.

Updated: 05-03-2025 16:37 IST
President Donald Trump's imposition of widespread tariffs on imports from Mexico has not only left President Claudia Sheinbaum politically untarnished but may have bolstered her position as Mexicans unite against perceived unjust treatment.

Mexico's economy is distinctly susceptible to a trade conflict. Trump's 25% tariffs on Mexican goods could result in export losses of up to $42 billion and potentially cause a 4% reduction in GDP, according to a Wilson Center report, a respected Washington-based think tank. These tariffs signal a pivotal shift in U.S.-Mexico relations and over three decades of economic integration between the two nations.

Yet, Sheinbaum's popularity has surged amid Trump's inconsistent tariffs and perceived intimidation, with her approval hitting 85% in a recent poll, a 15-point increase since October. Concurrently, a majority of Americans oppose new tariffs on imports, as per a recent Reuters/Ipsos survey. Her rise in support is partly due to her effective appeal to Mexican nationalism in the face of U.S. aggression.

