Delhi Climbs Global Luxury Housing Ranks

Delhi has risen to the 18th position among 100 cities worldwide for luxury housing price appreciation, as reported by Knight Frank. The city's notable advancement reflects a 6.7% year-on-year growth in high-end residential prices. Infrastructure and demand are fueling this stride in the global luxury market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 17:29 IST
Delhi has ascended to the 18th spot among the world's top 100 cities for luxury housing price appreciation, as per Knight Frank's latest analysis. This marks a significant rise, influenced by a 6.7% increase in year-on-year high-end residential prices.

The Wealth Report 2025 by Knight Frank highlighted a 3.6% rise in the Prime International Residential Index (PIRI 100) across tracked luxury residential markets, with 80 out of 100 observing positive or stagnant price growth. Notably, Delhi's advancement from 37th place in 2023 to 18th in 2024 underscores its market appeal.

In India, while Delhi leads at 18th, Mumbai is close behind at 21st, and Bengaluru ranks 40th, both showcasing growth despite Mumbai's decline from 2023. The robust performance of these cities is attributed to infrastructure expansion, economic growth, and the rising demand for luxury homes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

