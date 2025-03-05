Rajasthan Relaxes Norms for Village Service Cooperative Societies

In an effort to enhance the cooperative network, the Rajasthan government has relaxed the requirements for setting up multipurpose village service cooperative societies. The announcement was made by Minister of State for Cooperatives, Gautam Kumar Dak, on Wednesday.

Significant amendments include reducing the minimum number of society members to 150 from the previous 300, and the share amount requirement has been lowered from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 1.50 lakh. In general regions, the security deposit has decreased from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 75,000, while in scheduled tribe areas, it now stands at Rs 50,000.

This initiative is part of a broader plan to establish village service cooperative societies in over 2,500 gram panchayat headquarters by the year 2025-26, ensuring farmers across the state receive better support as outlined in the state's budget announcement.

