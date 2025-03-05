Left Menu

Trump's Tariff Threats: Navigating the Indo-US Trade Turbulence,

With President Trump's tariff policies igniting fears of a trade war, India is seeking a solution within a new trade framework. Trump cited high tariffs from India and allies, proposing reciprocal tariffs. India aims for a mega trade deal by 2025, despite current tariff tensions.

President Donald Trump's tariff policies have stoked fears of a global trade war, with India now seeking an amicable solution under a broader U.S. trade deal. Trump's recent statements at a Congress session targeted India's high tariffs among other nations, promising reciprocal tariffs in line with his 'America First' stance.

Amid these tensions, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Trump have committed to a trade deal by 2025, targeting $500 billion in annual trade by 2030. India's Commerce Minister is in Washington this week to negotiate details, hoping to avoid reciprocal tariffs set for February.

Recent Indian policy changes, such as lowering tariffs on specific American goods, aim to ease tensions. The U.S. remains a significant trade partner and investor in India, yet Trump's tariff strategy continues to pose challenges in avoiding a larger trade conflict.

