Rajasthan's Rural Transformation: A Blueprint for Progress

Rajasthan is witnessing a renewed focus on rural development, seen as the backbone of the state's future prosperity. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma announced on Wednesday the government's unwavering commitment to this cause.

The 2025-26 state budget, as discussed during a meeting at his residence, is strategically designed to boost rural infrastructure, agriculture, drinking water, education, and health services. Sharma highlighted that many promises from the 'Sankalp Patra' have been translated into provisions, with a 55 per cent fulfilment rate achieved within a year.

The budget reflects a farmer-centric approach, with enhanced financial assistance under the Kisan Samman Nidhi, new credit facilities via the Gopal Credit Card Scheme, and substantial increases in agricultural and domestic electricity connections. On employment, the government aims to fill 1.25 lakh posts and create 1.5 lakh private sector job opportunities. Sharma also cited strong actions against paper leaks, with no incidents reported in the last 15 months.

