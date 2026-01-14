Communication Collapse Reveals Greek Aviation Infrastructure Flaws

A recent eight-hour radio outage at Greek airports forced authorities to clear the country's airspace, surfacing concerns over outdated communication systems. This revelation has spotlighted significant infrastructure gaps in Greece, a prominent tourist hub.

The incident occurred on January 4, when air traffic controllers lost contact with many aircraft over Greece. This unusual event resulted from systems falling out of sync, as cited in an investigatory report commissioned by the government. Despite being low risk in terms of flight safety, the event prompted the resignation of the Civil Aviation Authority's governor, George Saounatsos.

Aviation unions have long called for system upgrades, deeming current setups hazardous amid Greece's tourism surge. The transport ministry assures compliance with EU standards, yet acknowledges an upgrade plan set for completion by 2028. The investigatory report urges the creation of a crisis-response mechanism, while transitional steps are taken, by interim governor George Vagenas.

