Japan pledges support for India's 2047 goals

Japan will support India in achieving its goals for 2047, said Japan's ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, on Thursday, adding that both countries will grow in new economic areas like renewable energy, AI, IT, and others.

ANI | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:49 IST
Japan's ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Japan will support India in achieving its goals for 2047, said Japan's ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, on Thursday, adding that both countries will grow in new economic areas like renewable energy, AI, IT and others. Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the 48th Joint Meeting of the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC) with its India counterpart the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committeeand (IJBCC) ambassador Ono Keiichi, said, "Japan and India have been natural partners, and for more than 10 years, we have been special, strategic and global partners."

"On the business side, we have a lot of investment and trade relations here. I believe it will grow in new economic areas like renewable energy, AI, IT, and others. Japanese businesses are keen on building relationships and making investments with Indian businesses," he further said. He also added that Japan is also keen to exchange people-to-people relations and considers it very important for the country. "Japan will support India in achieving its goals for 2047," Japan's ambassador to India said.

A delegation from JIBCC, comprising 17 members and led by its chairman, Tatsuo Yasunaga, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 5. The delegation included senior leaders from leading Japanese corporate houses across key sectors such as manufacturing, banking, airlines, the pharma sector, plant engineering and logistics.

Yasunaga briefed the Prime Minister ahead of the 48th Joint Meeting of the JIBCC and IJBCC held today in the national capital. The discussions covered key areas, including high-quality, low-cost manufacturing in India, expanding manufacturing for global markets with a special focus on Africa, and enhancing human resource development and exchanges.

The prime minister expressed his appreciation for Japanese businesses' expansion plans in India and their steadfast commitment to 'Make in India, Make for the World'. The prime minister also highlighted the importance of enhanced cooperation in skill development, which remains a key pillar of India-Japan bilateral ties. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

