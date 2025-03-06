Left Menu

Naidu to approach MHA for opening customs check-post at Agartala airport: Tripura minister

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:00 IST
Naidu to approach MHA for opening customs check-post at Agartala airport: Tripura minister
  • Country:
  • India

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu has assured to approach the Union home ministry to facilitate the opening of a customs check-post at Agartala airport, paving the way for its designation as an international airport, a senior state minister said on Thursday.

Before an airport can be declared an international airport, the Union home ministry must approve the establishment of a customs check-post for immigration services.

''We recently met Naidu in his office in New Delhi and sought his intervention in setting up an immigration facility at Agartala airport,'' Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said at a press conference.

Chowdhury said Naidu is likely to visit the abandoned Kailashahar airport in Unakoti district to assess its condition and make a final decision regarding its revival.

''We requested the revival of the abandoned Kailashahar airport by carrying out necessary renovation. Naidu assured us he will visit the site after the Budget session of Lok Sabha for a final decision on reusing it for small planes,'' Chowdhury added.

During his visit to New Delhi, Chowdhury also met Union Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi, and urged him to set up a regional office of the Food Corporation of India (FCI) in Agartala.

''The Union Minister assured us that he would look into the matter seriously to set up an FCI regional office in Agartala. Additionally, the Centre has agreed to clear pending reimbursement bills amounting to Rs 53.17 crore to the state,'' Chowdhury added.

The Transport Minister also held discussions with Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on various development projects for Tripura.

''We requested the introduction of Vande Bharat Express up to Agartala to enhance railway connectivity. Currently, 14 express trains operate to and from Agartala. We also sought his intervention in converting the single railway track between Dharmanagar and Sabroom into a double line for faster train services. The Union Minister assured us that he would look into these demands,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025