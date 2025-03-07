EIB and WHO Launch €10M Health Resilience Initiative in Lebanon

The European Investment Bank (EIB Global) and the World Health Organization (WHO) have launched a €10 million grant to strengthen health resilience in Lebanon. The initiative aims to combat medicine shortages, improve laboratory services, and enhance healthcare for vulnerable populations, including displaced individuals and refugees.

Strengthening Public Health Infrastructure

This partnership, formalized at the EIB Forum in Luxembourg by WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and EIB Vice President Thomas Östros, will support the re-establishment of Lebanon’s Central Public Health Laboratory (CPHL). The CPHL will play a critical role in detecting emerging infectious diseases, preventing outbreaks, and ensuring the safety of blood transfusions through rigorous testing.

Enhancing Primary Healthcare Services

The agreement will also enable the provision of essential medicines and expert support to primary healthcare centers across Lebanon. This initiative will help restore critical services, including reproductive healthcare and gender-based violence prevention, addressing gender disparities in healthcare access.

EIB Group President Nadia Calviño emphasized the importance of strategic partnerships, stating, "This European Union-backed financing is a testament to our strong cooperation with multilateral institutions and the WHO, whose expertise on the ground is vital for impactful projects."

WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros noted, "This initiative comes at a crucial time, strengthening Lebanon’s ability to respond to health emergencies and expanding access to lifesaving medicines. It exemplifies the impact that the WHO, EIB, and multilateral development banks aim to achieve through the Health Impact Investment Platform."

Addressing Lebanon’s Health Crisis

Lebanon’s healthcare system is under extreme pressure due to an ongoing economic collapse, compounded by the aftermath of the Beirut port explosion, the Syrian conflict, and a cholera epidemic. The country hosts approximately 1.5 million Syrian refugees and 200,000 Palestinian refugees, with an increasing number of displaced people within Lebanon reaching over 950,000 by 2025.

Ambassador of Lebanon to Belgium and Luxembourg, Fadi Hajali, expressed gratitude for the initiative, stating, "This support from the EIB and WHO will help address urgent healthcare needs, improve care quality, and build a more resilient health system."

Sandra De Waele, EU Ambassador to Lebanon, underscored the importance of the initiative: "By supporting the Central Public Health Laboratory and bolstering primary healthcare, we are addressing immediate needs while ensuring long-term resilience. This initiative aligns with the European Union’s priorities in Lebanon and complements our broader health sector support."

Economic Resilience Initiative and Future Collaborations

The grant is provided by the EIB’s donor-financed Economic Resilience Initiative (ERI) Fund, supported by EU member states. The project builds upon successful collaborations between WHO and EIB in Palestine, Rwanda, and Angola, paving the way for the operational launch of the Health Investment Platform. This innovative financing approach includes contributions from multilateral development banks such as the Islamic Development Bank and African Development Bank, ensuring a strategic approach to primary healthcare financing.

Direct Impact on Vulnerable Populations

This initiative prioritizes medication provision and healthcare support, benefiting over 50,000 people suffering from chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and cancer. It will particularly aid vulnerable groups, including those affected by ongoing conflicts and the country’s large refugee population.

Implemented by WHO and fully endorsed by the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health, this initiative aligns with Lebanon’s strategy to strengthen healthcare services among the most vulnerable populations. By restoring critical healthcare services and improving laboratory capabilities, this collaboration will play a key role in reinforcing Lebanon's health system resilience in the face of ongoing crises.