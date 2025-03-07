Women Empower Housing Market with Surging Home Purchases

The real estate market witnessed a remarkable surge in female homebuyers, with a 14% growth in 2024, as reported by Square Yards. This increase has outpaced the 11% rise among male buyers over the same period, underscoring a transformative trend in property purchases across major Indian cities.

According to the 'Key Holders of Change' report, the number of residential transactions involving women climbed to 1.29 lakh in 2024 from 1.14 lakh in 2023. This uptick has elevated women's share in the total transactions to 22%, up from 20%. In comparison, male buyers registered 2.18 lakh transactions, with joint ownership registrations experiencing a 7% decline.

Square Yards highlights how education, financial independence, and digital tools have empowered women. Government incentives, such as stamp duty concessions and favorable loan rates, along with fintech and social media advances, are making property investments more accessible for women, reshaping the dynamics of the housing market.

(With inputs from agencies.)